Green Hills Region under environmental stress as drought worsens

Drought conditions have worsened in the Green Hills in the past week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning, October 19th, based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, October 17th.

Severe drought now encompasses all of Caldwell County. Southern Daviess County, southwest Livingston County, the southernmost part of Linn County, northeast Sullivan County, and approximately the eastern half of Putnam County continue to experience severe drought. The area previously under moderate drought has expanded, now covering almost all regions that were abnormally dry last week, except the northwestern segment of Harrison County, which remains abnormally dry. Extreme drought persists along the eastern edge of Putnam County, while the rest of the Green Hills faces moderate drought.

Both severe and moderate drought conditions have widened their reach in Northwest Missouri. In contrast, Northeast Missouri’s situation appears relatively unchanged, with areas of extreme, severe, and moderate drought persisting. East Central Missouri has seen some expansion of severe drought. While some regions in East and South Missouri have witnessed an expansion of moderate drought, others have recorded a decrease. Similarly, abnormally dry conditions have spread in certain areas of East and South Missouri but have receded in others.

Currently, 84.68% of the state is grappling with abnormally dry conditions or some level of drought, marking a 0.8% increase from last week.

As of Thursday morning, October 19th, Trenton’s rainfall is 9.30 inches below the yearly average. The city recorded 0.42 inches of rain for the week ending on Tuesday morning, October 17th.