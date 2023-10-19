Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to meet on October 19

Local News October 19, 2023October 19, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Gallatin R-5 High School Website
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is set to convene on October 19 to deliberate on various matters, including the evaluation and approval of snow removal bids. The meeting will take place in the Middle School Functional Skills Classroom at 6 p.m.

Key items on the agenda encompass a comprehensive vocational report for Family and Consumer Sciences and the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Additionally, a committee report from the Gallatin Community Teacher Association is anticipated.

An executive session is also on the agenda for October 19th’s meeting of the Gallatin Board of Education for personnel and student matters as well as Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship selection.

Post Views: 19
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.