Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to meet on October 19

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is set to convene on October 19 to deliberate on various matters, including the evaluation and approval of snow removal bids. The meeting will take place in the Middle School Functional Skills Classroom at 6 p.m.

Key items on the agenda encompass a comprehensive vocational report for Family and Consumer Sciences and the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Additionally, a committee report from the Gallatin Community Teacher Association is anticipated.

An executive session is also on the agenda for October 19th’s meeting of the Gallatin Board of Education for personnel and student matters as well as Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship selection.