Chillicothe Police Department activity report: Friday, September 22, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Friday, September 22, 2023, responding to various calls and conducting numerous investigations. The department received a total of 120 calls for service throughout the day.

Early Morning Interventions

At 12:29 AM, officers assisted Livingston County Deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington and 1st Street. The driver was determined to be impaired and was arrested for DWI. CPD’s drug recognition expert was contacted, and the driver was cited accordingly.

At 01:41 AM, officers conducted a vehicle check in the 600 block of W BUS. 36, where two occupants were waiting to continue traveling in the morning.

Disturbances and Trespassing

Officers were alerted to a disturbance at 07:48 AM in the 800 block of Webster Street involving individuals yelling around a vehicle. However, the origin of the disturbance was not located.

At 10:55 AM, officers responded to trespassers at the city lake, advising them against fishing in the area.

Animal Complaints and Abandonments

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) received a complaint at 10:58 AM and was later contacted about an abandoned dog on Jefferson Street at 12:58 PM. The ACO continued an investigation of another abandoned dog in the 600 block of Locust Street at 02:43 PM.

Court Duties and Citizen Inquiries

Officers attended court duties at the courthouse at 12:46 p.m. and again at 01:14 p.m. and 02:06 p.m. They were also flagged down by a citizen with inquiries about business licenses in the area of Washington and Jackson at 02:40 PM.

Traffic Stops and Narcotics Arrest

A traffic stop conducted at 03:40 PM in the 200 block of Washington led to the arrest of an adult male for driving while revoked. Suspicions of criminal activity involving narcotics arose, and K9 Enoch was deployed, alerting to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Emergency Responses and Accidents

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at 05:07 PM in the 500 block of St. Louis but found no emergency. They were also flagged down at 05:29 PM by a citizen reporting a careless driver on Industrial Road; however, the vehicle was not located.

Officers were present at the high school football game at 05:38 PM and worked a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near the intersection of Washington and Clay at 05:43 PM. The pedestrian, struck while in the crosswalk, was transported by EMS for treatment, and the investigation continues for consideration of charges.

Arrest of Wanted Suspect

At 07:01 PM, officers collected information about a wanted suspect in the 300 block of Webster with multiple felony warrants. After confirming the suspect’s location, officers gained entry to the residence and took the suspect into custody, who was unable to post the allotted bond amounts and was transported to CDDC.

