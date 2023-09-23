Speeding leads to rollover crash east of Chillicothe, injuring teenage driver

Local News September 23, 2023September 23, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
In an incident occurring on September 22, 2023, a 2009 Dodge Caliber met with an accident on Livingston 232, one mile east of Chillicothe, resulting in minor injuries to the juvenile driver. The accident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Dodge Caliber, driven by a 16-year-old male from Chillicothe, was traveling westbound when the accident occurred. It is reported that the vehicle was moving too fast for the conditions of the roadway. Consequently, the car went into a four-wheel skid, skidding across a narrow bridge and off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned onto its top in a ditch where it came to rest.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center. The vehicle incurred extensive damage and was towed by Gaberialson’s. 

Sergeant D.P. Little of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene and assisted with the incident.

