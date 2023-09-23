Driver in Lake of the Ozarks July boat crash faces 7 felony charges

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Adam Ramirez, a 47-year-old man, has been charged following a severe boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks that resulted in multiple injuries. Ramirez was booked into the Camden County Jail and was released the same day after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

Ramirez faces two counts of boating while intoxicated, causing serious physical injury, and five counts of boating while intoxicated, causing physical injury to another, according to Sgt. Scott Hines of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked at 11:25 a.m. and was released at 12:13 p.m.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 22, at 11:55 p.m., when the boat Ramirez was operating crashed into a house, injuring several people. Eight individuals were transported to the hospital, with six sustaining serious injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported among the passengers. The crash report confirms that two people were in the house at the time of the accident but were unharmed.

Court documents reveal that Ramirez admitted to consuming alcohol before the accident while speaking to Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers. He allegedly stated that he had consumed three drinks approximately two hours before the crash. Records show that his blood alcohol level was 0.185 at the time of the incident.

The boat was reportedly traveling between 50-60 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit is 30 mph. The crash report details that the boat, driven by Ramirez, ran aground and collided with the home before overturning, ejecting all eight passengers on board.

