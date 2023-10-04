Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and pursued numerous investigations. The Chillicothe Police Department reported the following activities for Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023:

4:52 a.m. A downed power line was reported in the 300 block of Mansur Street. An officer inspected the scene and contacted Municipal Utilities for repairs.

8:08 a.m. A School Resource Officer provided transportation for an individual to a residence in the 100 block of Jackson Street.

8:09 a.m. Dogs were reported at large in the 200 block of Jackson Street. An officer managed to secure two dogs and brought them to the police department. The Animal Control (A/C) Officer later returned the dogs to their owner, issuing a warning and the necessary paperwork.

9:03 a.m. The Prosecutor’s Office reached out to speak with an officer, who took the call.

9:08 a.m. An individual returned a phone call to an officer, who then engaged in the conversation.

9:56 a.m. An individual visited the police department to present proof of insurance for an officer’s review.

10:00 a.m. The A/C Officer proceeded to transport dogs to the Animal Shelter. Concurrently, an officer spoke with an individual who had called regarding the dogs.

10:47 a.m. A School Resource Officer took a report of forgery in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

10:54 a.m. A parking complaint was lodged at the intersection of Vine and John F. Kennedy. A tow notice was subsequently placed on the vehicle in question.

11:00 a.m. The Prosecutor’s Office made another call to speak with an officer, who addressed the matter.

12:41 p.m. An officer conducted a follow-up investigation in the 200 block of Calhoun Street.

12:44 p.m. An officer visited City Hall to manage paperwork.

1:01 p.m. The Children’s Division reached out to converse with an officer, who took the call.

2:41 p.m. An officer conducted an investigation in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue but did not make contact with the subject.

3:18 p.m. The A/C Officer inspected set traps in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

3:20 p.m. Officers conducted K-9 training at the police department.

7:08 p.m. An officer took a report of stolen tires from the 1500 block of Bryan Street. The investigation is ongoing.

7:19 p.m. A disturbance was reported in a lot in the 600 block of W. Business 36. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that one party had already left the area. No charges were filed, and no report was made.