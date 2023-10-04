Over 35 businesses to join Trenton’s “Trick or Treat Night” at Rock Barn

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are gearing up to host their annual community Trick or Treat Night on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Rock Barn.

Marking its 20th year, the event is scheduled to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Over 35 local businesses and organizations are set to provide “tricks or treats” to the participating youth. Young attendees are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes, while adults are reminded to accompany their children throughout the evening.

Participants are instructed to line up at the gated area on the east side of the Rock Barn. Entry will be through the north door located inside the courtyard area.

In a spirited competition, participating groups will have their decorated tables judged. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.

For additional details or inquiries, individuals can reach out to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 or via email at [email protected].

