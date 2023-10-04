Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri between October 1 and October 3, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Between October 1 and October 3, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made six arrests in North Missouri. The reasons for these arrests ranged from driving while revoked, having no valid plates, and out-of-state fugitive charges to drug-related offenses and various county warrants.

The following details provide a comprehensive list of those arrested, grouped by county:

MACON WALTERS, JESSICA F Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 5:12 PM Age: 43 Gender: Female City/State: Marceline, MO Charge: 1) Driving while revoked 2) No valid plates 3) Four Linn County warrants Held At: Macon County Jail Release Info: Bondable

HARRISON HOBBS, SCOTT J Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 10:30 AM Age: 61 Gender: Male City/State: Bandera, TX Charge: 1) Fugitive out of state 2) Drug paraphernalia Held At: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: No bond

CALDWELL BLEU, GIA Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 1:43 PM Age: 27 Gender: Female City/State: Lee’s Summit, MO Charge: 1) Platte County misdemeanor warrant for FTA: Speed 2) Platte County infraction warrant for FTA: Failed to display plates Held At: Caldwell County Detention Center Release Info: Bondable

ANDREW HASSAN, MAHAT H Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 9:44 PM Age: 22 Gender: Male City/State: Columbus, OH Charge: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Failure to drive within the right lane of the highway Held At: Andrew County Jail Release Info: 12 hr hold

BUCHANAN CHANEY, KENNETH C Date of Arrest: October 2, 2023, 10:42 PM Age: 34 Gender: Male City/State: St. Joseph, MO Charge: 1) DWI – Drugs – Misdemeanor 2) Drove the wrong direction on a divided highway Held At: Buchanan County Jail Release Info: Released

HOLT CRUZ, CARLOS Date of Arrest: October 3, 2023, 8:18 AM Age: 40 Gender: Male City/State: Monte Alto, TX Charge: Lafayette County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Speeding Held At: Holt County Release Info: Bondable



The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents and visitors.

