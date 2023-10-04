Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri between October 1 and October 3, 2023

Between October 1 and October 3, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made six arrests in North Missouri. The reasons for these arrests ranged from driving while revoked, having no valid plates, and out-of-state fugitive charges to drug-related offenses and various county warrants.

The following details provide a comprehensive list of those arrested, grouped by county:

  • MACON
    • WALTERS, JESSICA F
      • Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 5:12 PM
      • Age: 43
      • Gender: Female
      • City/State: Marceline, MO
      • Charge: 1) Driving while revoked 2) No valid plates 3) Four Linn County warrants
      • Held At: Macon County Jail
      • Release Info: Bondable
  • HARRISON
    • HOBBS, SCOTT J
      • Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 10:30 AM
      • Age: 61
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Bandera, TX
      • Charge: 1) Fugitive out of state 2) Drug paraphernalia
      • Held At: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: No bond
  • CALDWELL
    • BLEU, GIA
      • Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 1:43 PM
      • Age: 27
      • Gender: Female
      • City/State: Lee’s Summit, MO
      • Charge: 1) Platte County misdemeanor warrant for FTA: Speed 2) Platte County infraction warrant for FTA: Failed to display plates
      • Held At: Caldwell County Detention Center
      • Release Info: Bondable
  • ANDREW
    • HASSAN, MAHAT H
      • Date of Arrest: October 1, 2023, 9:44 PM
      • Age: 22
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Columbus, OH
      • Charge: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Failure to drive within the right lane of the highway
      • Held At: Andrew County Jail
      • Release Info: 12 hr hold
  • BUCHANAN
    • CHANEY, KENNETH C
      • Date of Arrest: October 2, 2023, 10:42 PM
      • Age: 34
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: St. Joseph, MO
      • Charge: 1) DWI – Drugs – Misdemeanor 2) Drove the wrong direction on a divided highway
      • Held At: Buchanan County Jail
      • Release Info: Released
  • HOLT
    • CRUZ, CARLOS
      • Date of Arrest: October 3, 2023, 8:18 AM
      • Age: 40
      • Gender: Male
      • City/State: Monte Alto, TX
      • Charge: Lafayette County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Speeding
      • Held At: Holt County
      • Release Info: Bondable

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents and visitors.

