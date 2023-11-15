Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the following incidents. Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 110 calls for service on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023.

08:02 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Walnut St. to follow up with a juvenile. Officers were unable to make contact.

09:32 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Trenton Rd. for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers later contacted the owner. Officers advised that the vehicle would be towed if it was not moved in 48 hours.

09:48 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Jefferson St. for a report of a stolen bicycle. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

10:15 a.m., Officers took a report of possible sexual harassment. The investigation is ongoing.

10:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Coach K Rd. for a report of a traffic light malfunctioning. Officers observed the light to be off and contacted MODOT.

12:39 p.m., Animal Control responded to the 300 block of Jackson St. for a report of a barking dog. Animal Control was able to contact the owner and get the dog under control.

02:41 p.m., Officers received a call from a citizen with questions regarding a report that was taken. Officers were able to answer the questions.

03:49 p.m., Officers received a phone call regarding to juveniles who did not come home after school. A short time later, Officers located both juveniles and released them to their parents.

03:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. and arrested a male on a warrant. The male was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of posting bond.

04:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of W Business 36 for a report of theft. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

04:59 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Smith St. in reference to a report of threats being made. Officers arrived and explained to the caller of how to obtain court documents to resolve the matter. No report was taken at this time.

09:35 p.m., Officers conducted a vehicle check in the 1100 block of S Mitchell Rd. at a closed business. The vehicle was unoccupied, and Officers checked the area.

09:36 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen regarding a civil matter that the citizen believed may turn into something worse. Officers gave the citizen advice on how to attempt to prevent the situation from escalating.