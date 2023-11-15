Missouri’s 2023 drought and its impacts a key topic of discussion at upcoming Crop management Conference

The University of Missouri’s annual Crop Management Conference, slated for Dec. 6-7 at the Columbia Holiday Inn Executive Center, promises key insights into the repercussions of the 2023 drought on future crop yields.

MU Extension’s State Climatologist, Zack Leasor, will present an update on the weather and climate conditions that contributed to the onset and persistence of the 2023 drought across Missouri. His address will encompass a comprehensive overview of the drought, including agricultural and hydrologic impacts, and an analysis of the U.S. Drought Monitor process.

Leasor notes that despite some relief with cooler weather and sporadic rainfall this fall, drought concerns linger. As of Nov. 7, over half of Missouri remains in drought conditions, with a significant portion experiencing severe to extreme drought. He emphasizes the crucial role of upcoming winter rainfall in drought recovery and replenishing soil moisture and water supplies.

A focal point of Leasor’s presentation will be the influence of El Niño on this winter’s weather. He anticipates slightly warmer temperatures and increased chances of above-normal rainfall in Missouri. According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, these conditions are likely to lead to significant drought improvement or even total drought removal in Missouri by the end of January 2024.

The conference will feature a range of sessions led by top agricultural experts, focusing on weather and climate, weed management, crop diseases, insect control, and emerging agricultural technologies. Attendees can also earn Certified Crop Adviser credits.

Interested parties are encouraged to register for the 2023 Crop Management Conference at this link.