Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves new reading plan and receives $50,000 school safety grant

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education, in its meeting on November 13, approved the District Reading Success Plan. This plan aims to enhance reading proficiency and readiness screening. It includes measures for providing intensive reading instruction, especially for students with substantial reading deficiencies. Furthermore, the plan emphasizes the importance of involving and informing parents and guardians in the process of improving student reading proficiency and readiness.

In other developments, the Princeton R-5 district was awarded a $50,000 School Safety Grant in September. This grant will finance the acquisition of three new sets of doors for the high school and support the implementation of an electronic door access system across the campus. The district is currently assessing the best approach for installing these new doors and access controls with various suppliers.

This grant was a part of the funding allocated under House Bill 2, signed by Governor Mike Parson on June 30. The bill allocated $50 million for the second round of School Safety Grants, intended to enhance physical safety in school districts for the fiscal year 2024.

Additionally, updates to board policy and regulation were presented for review. These updates are scheduled for approval at the board’s January meeting.

Regarding school board elections, the filing dates have been set for December 5 through 26. The upcoming election, slated for April 2, will determine the successors for the seats currently held by Chad Smith and Blake Boxley.

The board also announced the school’s Thanksgiving Vacation schedule, confirming that Princeton R-5 will not hold classes from November 22 to 24.

In a closed session, the board revealed that the extra duty assignment of A+ coordinator would be transferred from High School Principal Dana Seymour to High School Counselor Heather Hall.

Lastly, Elizabeth Oliver has been appointed as an evening custodian for the elementary building.