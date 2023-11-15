Jamesport gears up for second annual christmas tree contest and auction

The Jamesport Lions Club is set to sponsor its Second Annual Christmas Tree Contest and Auction, promising a festive experience for the community. This year’s event will take place at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport on December 1st, bringing together holiday cheer and community spirit.

Participants can start setting up their tree donations at the Spillman Center from noon onwards. The center will then open its doors to the public at 4 p.m., inviting everyone to vote for their favorite trees. The event will recognize the creativity and effort of participants by awarding prizes to the top three trees.

A Christmas parade is scheduled to commence at Prairie Metals at 5:30 PM. The parade, featuring a route that heads south on Highway 190, will conclude at the Spillman Center. This procession is anticipated to be a highlight of the evening, showcasing the community’s holiday spirit.

The excitement will continue with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by the much-awaited auction. Proceeds from the auction will be utilized to fund Christmas decorations and lights for the City of Jamesport, contributing to the beautification of the community during the holiday season.

To ensure a memorable experience, the event will also feature hot cocoa, cookies, carolers, and special appearances by Mister and Mrs. Claus. These additional attractions are sure to add warmth and joy to the Christmas Tree Contest and Auction.

For more details or to participate in the event, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Jennifer Simons at 660-605-0252 or Brandy Reidt at 209-922-6090.