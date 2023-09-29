Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department released a report of activities on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Throughout the day, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and continued with various investigations.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department fielded 90 calls for service on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Police Activity for Thursday, September 28, 2023

07:22 AM: Officers responded to a commercial business alarm on the 500 block of Washington Street. The alarm was determined to be false.

08:44 AM: Officers checked on the well-being of a citizen on the 600 block of Woodward Avenue. The individual was found to be in good condition.

09:07 AM: Detectives initiated an investigation into a possible rape that reportedly occurred earlier in 2023. The investigation is ongoing.

09:16 AM: Officers attempted a well-being check on the 700 block of Clay Street. The individual in question no longer resided at the given address.

10:01 AM: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) addressed a complaint about stray cats on the 400 block of Walnut Street.

10:28 AM: Detectives continued their investigation on the 500 block of Mohawk Street.

10:52 AM: ACO responded to a report of a dog at large near 2nd and Woodrow Streets. Efforts to secure the dog were unsuccessful.

11:24 AM: Officers provided information to a citizen about local marijuana ordinances.

11:31 AM: Officers clarified details of a citation to a citizen at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC).

11:40 AM: ACO received information about a family allegedly abandoning dogs. The details were forwarded to Grundy County authorities.

12:53 PM: Officers attended to a two-vehicle collision on the 1300 block of Washington Street. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed. One individual was transported by Chillicothe EMS due to injuries.

01:01 PM: ACO reached out to animal owners near Litton Road and Trenton Road who were searching for their lost pet.

02:19 PM: A downed power line was reported on the 1500 block of Fair Street. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU) was informed.

03:01 PM: Officers received a report about a custody dispute that took place in Trenton. The concerned parties were advised to contact Trenton law enforcement.

04:07 PM: The Missouri Board of Probation and Parole contacted officers seeking information on a case involving an individual under their supervision.

04:41 PM: Officers, responding to an alarm on the 200 block of 15th Street, found a citizen who had sustained a head injury from a fall. Chillicothe EMS transported the individual for medical treatment.

06:36 PM: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Walnut Street following reports of a potentially suicidal individual. The person was found to be safe.

07:26 PM: A report of a missing juvenile was filed on the 400 block of Dickinson Street. The juvenile later returned home safely.

10:27 PM: Officers at the LEC were approached regarding a suspicious alert on a cellphone. The phone’s owner was informed it was an alert for an Apple Air Tag nearby.

Related