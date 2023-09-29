Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Sydenstricker Farm and Lawn

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

On September 28, 2023, at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to Sydenstricker Farm and Lawn, located at 1175 S Mitchell Ave, following reports of a combine on fire. The fire was close to a building, being approximately 30 feet away.

Engine 1 and Ladder 1 were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene within three minutes. Upon their arrival, a bystander was already taking action, spraying water underneath the combine. No flames were visible by the time the firefighters arrived.

The crew from Engine 1 pulled out a 150-foot cross lay and continued the efforts to douse the fire underneath the combine. The bystander informed the firefighters that beans inside the combine were smoldering. To combat this, a combination of water and foam was used, with approximately 300 gallons of water being expended in the process.

The Chillicothe Fire Department spent roughly 24 minutes on the scene before declaring the fire out.

The owner of the property is identified as Kenny Toedebusch with an address listed as 1750 Litton Ave, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

