Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Sydenstricker Farm and Lawn

Local News September 29, 2023September 29, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Firetruck news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

On September 28, 2023, at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to Sydenstricker Farm and Lawn, located at 1175 S Mitchell Ave, following reports of a combine on fire. The fire was close to a building, being approximately 30 feet away.

Engine 1 and Ladder 1 were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene within three minutes. Upon their arrival, a bystander was already taking action, spraying water underneath the combine. No flames were visible by the time the firefighters arrived.

The crew from Engine 1 pulled out a 150-foot cross lay and continued the efforts to douse the fire underneath the combine. The bystander informed the firefighters that beans inside the combine were smoldering. To combat this, a combination of water and foam was used, with approximately 300 gallons of water being expended in the process.

The Chillicothe Fire Department spent roughly 24 minutes on the scene before declaring the fire out.

The owner of the property is identified as Kenny Toedebusch with an address listed as 1750 Litton Ave, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

Post Views: 206
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.