Barktoberfest returns to Black Silo Winery on October 28

2023 Green Hills Animal Shelter Barktoberfest
The 5th annual Barktoberfest charity event will return to Black Silo Winery on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event will feature a variety of activities, including live music, an auction, and food.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a pulled pork dinner at 6 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m., followed by live music from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Tickets for Barktoberfest are $30 per person. A table of eight includes a free bottle of wine. Tickets can be purchased online at this link, by scanning the QR code in the image above this article, or at the door the evening of the event.

For more information, contact the Green Hills Animal Shelter at 660-359-2700.

