Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department was engaged in a series of activities responding to various calls and incidents within the city on Wednesday, October 26, 2023. A comprehensive account of their day’s work is presented below, highlighting the department’s dedication to keeping Chillicothe safe.

At 1:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Street following a noise complaint. Upon arrival, they engaged with the residents, requesting the music volume be reduced to restore neighborhood peace.

By 7:34 a.m., officers had transitioned to municipal service, removing debris obstructing the roadway on Washington Street, in proximity to Simpson Park, ensuring the thoroughfare’s safety for morning commuters.

Responding to a 9:55 a.m. call, officers investigated a triggered alarm in the 700 block of Webster Street. After a thorough check, the situation was classified as a false alarm, and the premises were secured.

At 11:14 a.m., there was a potential legal matter when officers were notified about a protection order violation. However, the reporting party opted not to formalize the complaint, refraining from filing a report with the department.

Community outreach efforts were evident when, at 11:49 a.m., officers coordinated with the local children’s library to organize an upcoming community event, emphasizing the department’s role in public engagement and communal activities.

Shortly before 1 p.m., specifically at 12:57 p.m., a collaboration between health services and law enforcement occurred. The area mental health liaison visited the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) for a meeting with the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) coordinator, discussing vital topics at the intersection of mental health and law enforcement.

A citizen, having experienced a recent vehicle accident, reached out to the LEC at 1:25 p.m. seeking advice. Officers provided necessary information concerning insurance protocols and post-accident procedures.

At 2:17 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Upon de-escalation, parties involved were briefed on the domestic 12-hour law, emphasizing mandatory compliance.

Traffic disruptions followed at 2:43 p.m., with officers addressing a two-vehicle collision at the crossroads of Washington Street and Ryan Lane. Field assessments confirmed no injuries and standard accident report protocols were initiated.

Investigative efforts continued at 3:02 p.m. as detectives amassed crucial information pertaining to an ongoing case in the 400 block of Youssef Drive.

A moment of concern permeated at 5:21 p.m. when a report of a missing juvenile from the 1000 block of Washington Street was received. Officers were prepared for an extensive search; however, the juvenile was found while the reporting party was still communicating with the dispatch team.

Late-night disturbances were evident as, at 10:46 p.m., officers were tipped about two vehicles engaging in disruptive conduct—performing donuts—at the site of the old hospital. The area was surveyed, but the vehicles had vacated the premises upon the officer’s arrival.

In addition to these detailed engagements, the department’s officers executed routine traffic stops, and business security checks, served legal documents, and pursued leads in ongoing investigations. These activities are part of the department’s commitment to legal, traffic, and community safety regulations.

Concluding the day’s service, the Chillicothe Police Department confirmed receiving a total of 78 calls for service on October 25.