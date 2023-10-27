Cameron man injured in crash on Interstate 35

A Cameron, Missouri, man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 just north of the 29-mile marker in Clay County Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:26 p.m. when Nicholas J. Niell, 23, lost control of his northbound 2023 GMC Sierra. The truck initially ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment. Despite this impact, the vehicle continued northbound, hitting another embankment before colliding with two trees.

Niell, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by the Kearney Fire Department to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. His GMC Sierra sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by CTS Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Kearney Fire Department.