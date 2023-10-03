Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, October 2, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Throughout the day, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and pursued several investigations.

In total, the department received 96 calls for service on Monday, October 2nd, 2023.

Monday, October 2nd, 2023

12:52 a.m. – An individual arrived at the police department to provide a statement to an officer. The matter is currently being handled by the officer.

7:36 a.m. – A request was made by another agency to attempt contact with a subject in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Officers were unable to establish contact.

7:47 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street (US 65 HWY) and 36 HWY off-ramp following a two-vehicle collision. No injuries were reported. The crash occurred when Vehicle 1 failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A citation was issued for operating a motor vehicle imprudently, leading to the accident.

8:16 a.m. – A burglary and theft report was filed for an incident that occurred over the past weekend in the 900 block of Clay Street. An investigation is ongoing.

8:21 a.m. – Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 1500 block of Fair Street. A male subject was arrested, processed, and subsequently released.

8:58 a.m. – A report was made about a large object obstructing the roadway at Hwy 65 and Business 36. Officers inspected the location but found nothing.

9:30 a.m. – A complaint was received about a neighbor’s dog running loose. The Animal Control (A/C) Officer is handling the situation.

9:36 a.m. – An individual contacted the police department wishing to withdraw charges from a previous complaint. They were advised to liaise with the Prosecutor’s Office.

9:52 a.m. – Reports of dogs escaping from a fence in the 1400 block of Cooper Street were received. The A/C Officer is addressing the matter.

11:00 a.m. – An elderly man, appearing disoriented, was reported near Comanche and Blackhawk Drive. Officers assisted the gentleman back to his residence.

11:29 a.m. – An individual visited the police department with follow-up information on a prior incident. No report was filed.

11:36 a.m. – The A/C Officer retrieved a dog near Paul and Jackson Streets and returned it to its owner.

11:53 a.m. – A report was made about a suspicious individual, potentially armed, near Jackson and Vine Streets. The individual was located near Clay and Locust Street and was found to be carrying a brightly colored water gun.

12:07 p.m. – The A/C Officer removed a deceased cat from Third and Hickory Streets.

12:11 p.m. – A domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Polk Street. A protection order was served by a Sheriff’s deputy, and the involved party left the area.

12:16 p.m. – An individual visited the police department seeking guidance regarding a child abuse investigation in another jurisdiction.

12:28 p.m. – The Children’s Division reached out to speak with an officer.

12:44 p.m. – A loose dog was reported, and the A/C Officer responded to the call.

12:50 p.m. – A cow was reported near the roadway at Third and Grandview Streets. The situation was managed by the A/C Officer.

12:56 p.m. – An individual sought advice from officers regarding managing a rebellious child.

1:11 p.m. – An individual from a business on the 1000 block of Graves Street provided information about a person being trespassed.

2:20 p.m. – The Prosecutor’s Office contacted the police department to speak with an officer.

2:56 p.m. – A semi-truck reportedly hit power lines on the 10 block of Mitchell Road. Officers gathered information for the report.

3:13 p.m. – An individual called to discuss a previously reported incident with an officer.

3:31 p.m. – The Health Department requested information on a subject.

3:49 p.m. – An individual visited the police department to discuss a previously reported child abuse case.

5:12 p.m. – Officers visited a business on the 1000 block of Graves Street regarding a trespassing report.

7:34 p.m. – A dog found on Walnut Street was brought to the police department. It will be handed over to the Animal Shelter the following morning.

