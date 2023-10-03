Obituary & Services: Neta Marie (Hatfield) Wellman

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Neta Marie (Hatfield) Wellman, 90, of Putnam County, MO, passed away at her daughter’s home near Blue Springs, MO, on September 29, 2023.

Neta Marie was born September 6, 1933, in Elm, Putnam County, MO, to Rollie Dow and Mary Valee (Hodges) Hatfield. She attended Martinstown Grade School, Unionville High School, and Kirksville State College (now Truman State) in Kirksville, MO.

Neta Marie married Harold Monroe Wellman in Kirksville, MO, on June 2, 1952. Together they had three children to whom she was ever present and supportive. She worked at the ASCS farm service office as a secretary for 23 years, retiring at age 50.

She spent her retirement years as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Unionville, MO, and was baptized there along with her lifelong friend, Doris Richardson, on October 9, 2001. She loved doing crafts, including looming rugs, decorating antique hats, and selling goods at local craft fairs with her sister. She was a master gardener and avid canner. She loved sports and enjoyed rooting on her favorite teams, the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs. Neta was a loving caregiver to her mother, sisters, and husband. Her greatest joy was spending time on the farm with her family, spoiling them with elaborate lunches, and her delicious chocolate chip cookies and hosting their annual Christmas gathering.

Neta is survived by her three children, Alan Wellman and wife Karen of Kennewick, WA, Linda McCormick and husband Mike of Greenwood, MO, and Roger Wellman and wife Kim of Independence, MO. Her six grandchildren are Chad (Jill) Smith, Jaclyn Maloney, Kristie (Nate) Clark, Lisa (Nathaniel) Wassing, Megan (Scott) Birk, and Nathan Wellman. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.

Neta Marie is preceded in death by her husband and two sisters Mary Lorene (Orval) Ledford and Norma Jean (Darl “Billy”) Bibee.

Neta Marie was a light and joy to those who knew her. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, MO at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Lone Pine Cemetery, Martinstown, MO.

Memorials are suggested to Martinstown School Community Center and may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St. Unionville, MO 63565.

