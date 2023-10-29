Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, October 27, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Friday, October 27th, 2023, as officers responded to various incidents throughout the day. Here is a detailed account of the day’s activities:

At 2:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of W Mohawk Rd to check on a stranded motorist. Fortunately, the driver had already arranged for a tow truck and did not require any assistance from the officers.

Early in the morning, at 5:49 AM, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street to assist with the removal of a bat. Ensuring the safety of the residents, the officers successfully handled the situation.

Later in the morning, at 11:14 AM, officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street. Unfortunately, they were unable to make contact with the individual at that time but will continue their efforts to follow up.

In the early afternoon, at 12:39 PM, officers addressed questions from a concerned individual regarding possible threats. The officers provided the necessary information and guidance to alleviate the person’s concerns.

Shortly after, at 1:35 PM, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Paul Street, where two individuals were engaged in an argument. Upon the officers’ arrival, the situation was de-escalated, and the subjects separated.

Later in the evening, at 6:00 PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of Graves Street to check on the well-being of an individual, however, the subject had already left the area before the officers’ arrival.

At 9:24 PM, officers received a complaint about a vehicle driving in a careless and imprudent manner in the 2600 block of Washington. Despite their efforts, the officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

In addition to these incidents, officers also assisted with traffic and crowd control in the downtown area for the Boo Fest event. They conducted traffic stops, performed business checks, and followed up on numerous ongoing investigations.

Overall, the Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to a total of 81 calls for service on Friday, October 27, 2023.

For more information or any inquiries, contact Sergeant Cody Dysart, Shift Supervisor, at the Chillicothe Police Department headquarters located at 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601. The department can be reached at 660-646-2121.