Woman in Missouri sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison for running a chop shop

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Friday sentenced a St. Louis, Missouri woman to 54 months (4-1/2 years) in prison for running a chop shop and ordered her to pay $41,196 in restitution.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers and detectives found a total of 12 stolen vehicles over a seven-month period in or near the warehouse where Heather Marty, now 29, was living. Marty admitted in a guilty plea in May that the warehouse, in the 2900 block of North Jefferson Avenue, was being used to house, store and disassemble stolen vehicles.

Police found three stolen motorcycles, five pickup trucks, three cars, and one SUV, some in various stages of disassembly. On Jan. 29, 2022, Marty was spotted at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis in a 2014 Dodge Ram that had been stolen 23 days earlier. A detective found nine license plates inside the truck, two of which belonged to stolen vehicles. In the week before her arrest, Marty had been in the area of four thefts and one attempted theft of catalytic converters, as well as four burglaries and an auto theft.

Marty pleaded guilty in May to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle and one count of operating a chop shop.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware is prosecuting the case.