Halloween pancake event raises $620 for Trenton mascot program

The Trenton R-9 Mascot Program raised $620 during its annual fall Halloween Pancake Day at the Trenton High School commons on Saturday.

Kids attending in costume received a special Halloween treat from Trent, the Trenton Bulldog.

Mascot sponsor Dave Burkeybile explained that funds from the event go to the mascot program, including costume upkeep and maintenance, and props for skits. Money raised is also used for donations to special events in the Trenton R-9 School District, such as Homecoming Week and the Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival.

There are currently five students on the high school squad and five on the middle school team.