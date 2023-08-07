Chillicothe Police Department activity report: August 4-6, 2023

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department has provided a detailed account of calls and activities officers responded to from Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Friday, August 4, 2023:

12:46 a.m. – Officers assisted a male who crashed his bicycle at the intersection of Cherry St. and 2nd St. until medics arrived.

2:35 a.m. – A fire alarm was reported on the 700 block of Clay St. The Chillicothe Fire Department determined it was a false alarm.

10:02 a.m. – Officers addressed questions from a citizen who contacted the department.

10:14 a.m. – A 911 hang-up call was received. Multiple attempts to reconnect were unsuccessful.

11:09 a.m. – A disturbance in progress was reported on the 700 block of Webster St. Officers resolved the situation.

12:32 p.m. – Officers advised a citizen on custody-related matters.

1:26 p.m. – A citizen sought advice on a civil matter.

2:55 p.m. – Officers addressed a citizen’s inquiry about police presence near their residence.

3:23 p.m. – A well-being check was requested, but the caller did not have an address for the individual. Officers could not locate the address.

5:01 p.m. – A dog bite was reported on the 1600 block of Calhoun St. An investigation is ongoing.

5:12 p.m. – Officers checked on a male found passed out in a chair on the 1100 block of Walnut St. The male confirmed he was fine.

6:18 p.m. – Officers assisted a male stuck in the grass on the 1100 block of S Mitchell Ave. until a tow truck arrived.

6:50 p.m. – A domestic disturbance was reported by a citizen, who later confirmed everything was fine.

7:14 p.m. – A busted water line was reported on the 1300 block of Jackson St. CMU was contacted.

7:23 p.m. – A vehicle was reported in the median at US 36 and Mitchell Ave. No injuries were reported, and no report was taken.

10:06 p.m. – A domestic disturbance was reported on the 800 block of Jansen Ave. The aggressor was identified as a juvenile.

In total, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and responded to 128 calls for service on August 4.

Saturday, August 5, 2023:

12:21 a.m. – During a traffic stop on the 1300 block of Washington St., officers found controlled substances in the vehicle. The male driver was arrested and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:59 a.m. – A possible burglary was reported on the 400 block of Jackson St. No intruders were found.

7:27 a.m. – Reports of individuals drilling holes in walls on the 400 block of Jackson St. were unfounded.

8:32 a.m. – Officers responded to a call from the 400 block of Jackson St. where a resident believed his house was about to explode. The claim was unsubstantiated.

9:37 a.m. – A well-being check was conducted on the 1700 block of Fair St. The individual in question was not found.

10:04 a.m. – An illegally parked vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Webster St. The owner agreed to move it.

10:49 a.m. – A domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Williams St. was diffused by officers.

11:27 a.m. – A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Washington St. A juvenile, without a driver’s license, was involved. Citations were issued, and the juvenile was released to their parents.

1:09 p.m. – Officers received information regarding an ongoing investigation.

2:18 p.m. – A smoke alarm was reported on the 1100 block of Polk St. The house was vacant and showed no signs of fire.

3:09 p.m. – Officers assisted a male sitting in front of a business on the 600 block of Webster St.

3:17 p.m. – A reported domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Brunswick St. was not verified.

4:36 p.m. – Officers assisted medics with a fallen female on the 800 block of Broadway St.

6:28 p.m. – A speeding vehicle was reported on the 2100 block of Oaklawn Dr. but was not located.

8:56 p.m. – Officers assisted occupants of a broken-down vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – A civil matter was discussed with a citizen at the police department.

Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 65 calls for service on August 5.

Sunday, August 6, 2023:

2:09 a.m. – A commercial burglary alarm was reported on the 1000 block of S Washington St. The building was secure.

9:36 a.m. – Officers assisted an elderly male near the intersection of Ryan Ln. and Washington St.

12:21 p.m. – Lost property was returned to its owner by the police department.

2:37 p.m. – A moving vehicle reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Graves St. was not located.

3:01 p.m. – No juveniles were found near the intersection of Green and Gilbert St. after reports of one being kicked out of a home.

4:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Washington St. and Brian St. No injuries were reported.

5:10 p.m. – Officers addressed a citizen’s questions.

9:07 p.m. – Officers advised a citizen on a child custody dispute.

9:44 p.m. – A juvenile was warned about speeding on a city street.

9:56 p.m. – Officers arrested a male with an active municipal warrant near the intersection of Martin St. and Wise St.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and responded to 57 calls for service on August 6.

