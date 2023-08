Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair’s Flower Show at the Trenton Rock Barn concluded with a flourish, announcing its best-of-show winners.

The event saw approximately 80 entries, with participants vying for the coveted blue and red ribbons.

Best of Show Winners:

Adults Division: Shelly Hawkins Teresa Cross

Junior Division: Quin Weldon Izzy Sprague



Related