Chillicothe man sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for possessing illegal firearms

A Chillicothe, Mo., man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearms he stole from a local business.

Marcus R. Brown, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday, Dec. 19, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole.

On March 11, 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown admitted that he broke into Medicine Creek Trading Company, a firearm dealer in Chillicothe, and stole six firearms on April 22, 2020. Brown stole a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Beretta 9mm pistol, a Ruger .45-caliber pistol, and a Block .40-caliber pistol.

Brown was arrested in an unrelated case on April 29, 2020. Investigators found evidence that linked Brown to the business burglary.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown has prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and burglary. He was on probation at the time of this federal offense.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Michael Green. It was investigated by the Chillicothe, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

