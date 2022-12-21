Grant City man dies after being ejected from pickup in Wednesday morning crash

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Grant City man died after being ejected from the pickup truck he drove four miles west of Grant City on the morning of December 21st.

The Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Adam Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Worth County coroner. Emergency medical services took him to the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home of Grant City.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 46 east of Route Z when Brown reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the south side of the road, struck two signs, and overturned down an embankment. Brown was ejected and came to rest on the south side of the road. The truck came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road.

The Patrol notes Brown did not wear a safety device.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

