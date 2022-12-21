Grant City man dies after being ejected from pickup in Wednesday morning crash

Local News December 21, 2022December 21, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Fatal Crash graphic
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Grant City man died after being ejected from the pickup truck he drove four miles west of Grant City on the morning of December 21st.

The Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Adam Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Worth County coroner. Emergency medical services took him to the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home of Grant City.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 46 east of Route Z when Brown reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the south side of the road, struck two signs, and overturned down an embankment. Brown was ejected and came to rest on the south side of the road. The truck came to rest on its wheels on the south side of the road.

The Patrol notes Brown did not wear a safety device.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Post Views: 527
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.