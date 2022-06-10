Chillicothe man charged with domestic assault involving serious physical injury

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man faces two counts of felony first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and strangled her on June 8th. No bond is allowed for 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson.

A probable cause statement accuses Batson of hitting the woman in the face multiple times with his fist, slamming her head into a wall, and strangling her, causing her to lose consciousness. He then allegedly locked the woman in a bathroom, told her she was not allowed to leave and said she was going to die. The woman was a family or household member, and she and Batson were in a continuing relationship.

The probable cause statement says walls in the house were covered in blood, and a sock that had blood on it that Batson wore was seized as evidence. Batson reportedly was intoxicated with alcohol when police arrived.

Batson is on supervision services with the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole on unlawful possession of a weapon. He has past convictions, including in Lafayette County, Arkansas in November 2016 of illegally possessing a firearm, in Livingston County in August 1993 of unlawful use of a weapon and in June 2002 of second-degree domestic assault, in Newton County in August 2002 of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest for a felony, in Jackson County in March 2010 of third-degree domestic assault, and in Platte County in August 2021 of driving while intoxicated.