Chillicothe Fire Department responds to car fire

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a car fire, inside a garage, Sunday afternoon on Route V.

While en route, personnel were informed there was no fire at the moment, only smoke. Upon arrival, the engine compartment of a 1999 Chrysler Sebring convertible was on fire. It was noted the fire had not spread to the structure.

The electric meter was pulled and gas to the home was shut off. The engine fire was extinguished within minutes. Approximately 100 gallons of water were used.

Crews were at the scene for nearly 30 minutes Sunday.

The location of the fire was 12183 Route V of Chillicothe. The department listed the owner and occupant at that address as Malinda Kieffer.

Related