Two injured in crash on I-35, passenger ejected from vehicle; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

Two people were injured, including one who was ejected from a pickup, in an accident Sunday afternoon in Harrison County on Interstate 35, eight miles south of Bethany.

Thirty-year-old Jenny Lotton of Anderson, Missouri received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. A passenger, 33-year-old Luis Gutierrez of New Britain, Connecticut, received serious injuries and went by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center, then was flown by medical helicopter to the Truman Medical Center.

The northbound pickup truck went off the west side of I-35 where the driver over-corrected, overturning the vehicle. The truck returned to the road and continued overturning off the east side where it came to rest on the passenger side. The passenger, Gutierrez, was ejected out the passenger side window.

The pickup, a Nissan Frontier, was demolished.

An arrest report shows the Missouri State Highway Patrol accused the driver, Jenny Lotton, of felony driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, failure to drive on the right half of the road, no seat belt use, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

