Obituary & Services: Tootle Luetta Stewart

Tootle Luetta Stewart, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at a Lamoni, Iowa nursing home.

She was born September 14, 1932, in Washington Center, Missouri the daughter of John Loyd and Hattie Agnes (Russell) Pruitt. She was one of nine children, Vernis, John, Vernon, Chet, Bob, Ora, May, Mable, and Tootle.

Tootle married Doodlebug Gannan and to this union, 3 children were born, Gene, Ronnie, and Nancy.

On February 14, 1982, she married Marvin Stewart in Puyallup, Washington. Marvin preceded her in death.

Tootle worked as a security guard. Her favorite job was breaking horses over the years for many people.

She was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary in Puyallup, Washington. She loved tending to her flowers and gardening. Tootle especially loved riding horses and enjoyed old-time country music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vernis, John, Vernon, Chester, Bob, and Ora Pruitt, and sisters, Mable Pruitt and May Pease.

Survivors include her sons, Gene (Nancy) Gannan, Bethany, MO, and Ronnie Gannan, Washington State; daughter, Nancy Zimmerman, Bethany, MO; four grandchildren, Laura (Brandon) Rieks, Milton, FL, Patrick Zimmerman, Bethany, MO, Jason Gannan and Starr Gannan both of Washington State; two step-grandchildren, Hilary (Shawn) Castleberry, Eagleville, Mo and Holly (Jake) Sims, New Hampton, MO; numerous nieces and nephews and especially Roni Bannister, her Rock since she was unable to be out and about.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

