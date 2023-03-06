North Mercer Board of Education to meet twice this week

North Mercer School District Website V1
The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will conduct meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The meeting Tuesday at 6 pm will be in a closed executive session. The agenda lists principal interviews.

The Wednesday night meeting, which also begins at 6 pm, includes the open session topics of reports involving basketball, after-school program, guidance, nursing, and transportation. Old business includes updates on the early childhood center and comprehensive school improvement plan.

New business includes a presentation on the senior class trip, summer school, and work projects, non-certified salary schedules, and resignations. Reports are also listed from the principal and superintendent.

A closed session is scheduled for Wednesday night involving personnel. They are listed as a contract for the next school principal, and contracts for the certified staff. Maintenance director, and extracurricular personnel.

