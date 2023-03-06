NCMC coaches present program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College athletics this spring will feature 29 members of the baseball team and 18 participants for the softball program.

Head Coaches Donnie Hillerman and Sara VanDyke discussed their teams during Thursday’s meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Hillerman said the baseball team has 18 sophomores and 11 freshmen. He’s assisted by Ryan Suttenfield.

Van Dyke said the softball team includes 14 freshmen and four sophomores. She announced the college will host in Trenton, the Regional 16 Softball Tournament in early May.

Both teams will head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for tournaments over the college’s spring break. Many of the baseball and softball games will be broadcast via Pirate Digital Media. Interested individuals can check the NCMC website to see when games will be live-streamed.

During the business meeting, Kristi Harris was inducted as a new member of the Rotary Club. She was presented with the Paul Harris fellow designation in keeping all members as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Related