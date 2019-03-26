Chillicothe FFA Chapter to host “Red, White & Blue Run” to benefit Honor Flight Program

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter and Leadership Class will host a 5K run to benefit the Honor Flight Program.

The Red, White, and Blue Run will be held the morning of April 6th with registration beginning at the Grand River Technical School at 7:15 with the race will starting at 8 o’clock. The race ends at the Chillicothe High School stadium. The entry fee is $20 per participant. Donations will also be accepted from those not participating and can be sent to the Chillicothe High School Attention Leadership Class at 2801 Hornet Drive, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Proceeds will go to help send veterans to Washington, D. C. to view the memorial for the war in which they fought.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says officers will assist with traffic control during the Red, White, and Blue Run and encourages drivers to watch for runners.