Spickard Board of Education offers contract to Superintendent

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education has offered a one-year contract to the Superintendent.

The board offered the contract to Jonnie Beavers from the South Harrison R-2 School District. The salary has not yet been disclosed.

The board also approved a new salary schedule with a $500 increase in the base. Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze reports the base salary will now be $27,525. Contracts were offered to all certified teachers.

It was announced Spickard R-2 will switch to Grand River Mutual for nternet access on July 1st.