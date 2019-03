The Trenton Police Department reports 36 nuisance incidents have been filed so far in 2019.

The Nuisance Summary indicates the greatest number of violations involve trash and debris with 21 incidents. There have been 10 unregistered vehicle incidents and reports of five open storage of disabled vehicle incidents.

The summary also indicates 26 incidents are active, seven have been cleared, and three have been prosecuted.

Nine nuisance cases are on the court docket.