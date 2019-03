Sunnyview Nursing Home and apartments recently recognized employees for their years of service.

Those honored included, from left to right front row Sheila Hall, 7 years; Ross Lame, 10 years; Martha Thrun, 10 years; Donita Youtsey, 10 years

Back row: Wanda Gastineau, 15 years; Norma Shaw, 30 years; Nikki Seddon, 5 years; Shelby Jackson, 5 years; Michelle Shuler, 5 years.