Kirksville man arrested on multiple felony charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County Monday evening on an Adair County felony warrant for larceny.

Online court information shows 47-year-old Billy Bachman has been charged with the felonies of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon, or ammonium nitrate and stealing—motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 27th.

A probable cause statement from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office accuses Bachman of stealing a Browning A-Bolt 6.5 Creedmoor rifle and a 1998 Honda four-wheeler. Both items were found during a search at Bachman’s residence Saturday evening.