Trenton Building Board discusses burned business structures on Main Street

Trenton’s Building Board has added two properties to its list of structures deemed a concern for their condition.

Monday night, the board voted to declare as a nuisance, a garage at 607 West Crowder owned by John Danks and a house at 1618 Mable owned by Joseph Buckner and Haley Garrison.

Advancing from findings of fact to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building is 1802 Carnes, owned by Dwayne Couch.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported Red Rock of Hamilton has four houses to be torn down at city and property owners expense. Vandevender noted the current ground conditions are too soft for heavy machinery to move in. Once the ground dries sufficiently, Vandevender expects the demolition contractor will get started on the designated properties.

In discussing the burned business structures in the 600 block of Main Street, Vandevender said the owners will be required to have a demolition permit but it will be issued at no cost since a recent change in city code allows such permits due to fire.

During the city council meeting, Fire Chief Brandon Gibler quoted the State Fire Marshal’s office on Monday as continuing with their investigation. He also noted insurance company representatives are conducting an investigation.