Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to sponsor 5K run for Project HOPE

A 5K will be held in Chillicothe in April to help fund the building of houses in Nicaragua through Project HOPE.

Registration for the Nicaragua Resurrection 5K will begin at the Calvary Baptist Church the morning of April 13th at 8 o’clock. The race itself will start at 9 o’clock with a fee of $25 to register. Breakfast will be provided for free for participants or $5 for non-participants.

Contact Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe for a registration form at 660-646-3578. Registration forms can also be obtained from event members.