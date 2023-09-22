Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board to meet at City Hall on September 27

Local News September 22, 2023September 22, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Hall sign
The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will discuss mini grant applications next week. The board will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall September 27th at noon.

The agenda also includes discussion of marketing and sales efforts and a plan for the fall and winter, community events and a calendar, and a review of past events, visitor numbers, and marketing impact numbers. There is also to be discussion of planning for 2024 and strategic planning as well as future meeting dates and times.

