Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board to meet at City Hall on September 27

The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will discuss mini grant applications next week. The board will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall September 27th at noon.

The agenda also includes discussion of marketing and sales efforts and a plan for the fall and winter, community events and a calendar, and a review of past events, visitor numbers, and marketing impact numbers. There is also to be discussion of planning for 2024 and strategic planning as well as future meeting dates and times.

Also on the agenda for the Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board meeting September 27th is a director’s report to include updates on hotels, restaurants, and attractions as well as additional information.

