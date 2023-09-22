Gilman City Board of Education meeting results from September 20

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on September 20th approved Elementary Principal Jill Sperry as the coordinator for Homeless/Foster Care and Migrant programs.

Other items approved included academic tutoring, the Reading and Retention Program, the McKinney-Vento Act Dispute Resolution Process, and the Homeless/Foster Care and Migrant programs.

Superintendent Roger Alley reviewed certificate of deposit rates from BTC Bank and Edward Jones. He also discussed the second round of safety grants that will be allocated at the end of the month.

High School Principal Brent Mitchell reported that 29 Future Business Leaders of America students attended Career Day at the K at Kauffman Stadium of Kansas City on September 20th.

