Obituary & Services: Caleb T. Linthacum

Caleb T. Linthacum, 18, passed away on September 21, 2023, at his home.

Caleb was born on October 22, 2004, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Greg Linthacum and JoeAnn Atchley. He graduated from Ridgeway R-5 School in 2023. After graduation, he attended Grand River Technical School in Chillicothe, MO, studying diesel mechanics.

From the tender age of 3, young Caleb began his journey down the road, cultivating his love for all things motorized with wheels. Caleb could often be found racing his four-wheeler or catching some air on his dirt bike alongside his older brother, Adam. A true country boy, Caleb thrived in environments filled with dirt and grease because it meant he was getting to tinker with something. Caleb’s parents were blessed to experience his talent for fixing things, whether that be in the home or on the farm; he was always dependable. He enjoyed the great outdoors, relishing in activities such as hunting, camping, canoeing, or mudding in his truck.

Caleb loved his siblings unconditionally, being their best friend, biggest fan, and unwavering supporter. He exceeded his role as an uncle, making his nieces and nephews feel like he was really their older brother. Caleb was always ready to help without a moment’s hesitation, often helping before one knew they needed it. He communicated through jokes and light-heartedness. If you were on the receiving end of one of his jabs, you knew you were loved. He loved his family and friends fiercely, wore his heart on his sleeve, and was always willing to share some of it. His wide, toothy grin and big hands on your shoulders will forever be immensely missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him.

Caleb was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Ellen Linthacum; and cousin, Jordin Jennings.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and JoeAnn; siblings, Jessie (Adam) Burrows, Dena Wiley, Cassi Nible, and Adam Linthacum, all of Bethany, MO; grandparents, Larry and Hannah Slayden of Stanberry, MO; nieces and nephews, Paighton York, Karli McQuinn, Jason McQuinn, Camden Henry, Dixie Marshall, Cora Marshall, Scarlett Cates, and Kimber Wiley; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Prairie Chapel Church and/or Prairie Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

