Resignations accepted by Gallatin Board of Education in recent meeting

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved repairs to the air conditioning unit in the north wing of the high school on September 20. The repairs will cost $18,641.85.

The board also approved the updated 2023-2028 Continuous School Improvement Plan, the 2023-2024 Professional Development Plan, and the 2023-2024 substitute list.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignations of Nurse Jennifer Bottcher, Teacher Linda Cowling, and Middle School Boys Basketball Coach Ryan Beenken. Bottcher’s resignation is effective September 29, Cowling’s was effective September 22, and Beenken’s was effective immediately.

The board offered an extra-duty middle school boy’s basketball coaching position to Chad Sullenger for this school year. A custodian position was offered to Brantley Burns for this school year. A temporary teaching position was offered to Jacob Whetstone from September 25 through December 15.

The board denied Guest J. Chrisman’s appeal on a vote of four to two. Board Member Trent Dowell abstained.

