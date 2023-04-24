Chillicothe Community Chorus to recognize past and present military members with performance on June 4th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Community Chorus will be recognizing those who have served or are currently serving in the military, when a performance is held on June 4th in Chillicothe. The performance will take place at 3 pm at the CHS Performing Arts Center.

Spokesman Betty Preston Steele is requesting photos of servicemen and women to be used in a video presentation during the show. Email photos in “large” or “actual size” format to: [email protected] or text them to 660-726-2227. Those texting photos are asked to include the service person’s name and branch of service. The photo submission deadline is May 12th.

The June 4th show, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, will feature a wide variety of music and a video presentation of area photos accompanying each number. The chorus, of more than 40 singers, is directed by Betty Preston Steele.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders, by calling the Chillicothe Arts Council office at 660-646-1173. Tickets will also be available at the door on the afternoon of June 4th.

