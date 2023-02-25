Chillicothe City Council to meet on February 27th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an application for the annexation of property owned by the city and not currently lying within city limits. The hearing will be part of the city council meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 27th at 5:30.

Ordinances are on the agenda. Two involve contracts with GFL Environmental for a lease agreement of a solid waste transfer station and an agreement to extend and modify a contract for solid waste collection and disposal. One ordinance would amend city code on sign regulations. Another involves a contract for a state block agreement for a project. There is another ordinance regarding an agreement with Allgeier, Martin, and Associates for engineering services for the Meadow Lane Stormwater Improvement Project. The last ordinance on the agenda would accept the lowest responsible bid for HVAC maintenance services.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on February 27th also includes annual service reports, a recommendation for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Board, and a closed session to discuss real estate and employees.

