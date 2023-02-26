MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 27, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Feb. 27 – March 5.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Missouri Route 48 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to County Road 202, Feb. 27 – March 3

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through early July.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-29 – Guardrail/guard cable work southbound only from Mitchell Avenue to Exit 46 B (U.S. Route 36 westbound), Feb. 28 (Contractor: Superior Rail System, LLC)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Old Route 36 – Permit work from Sale Barn Road to Center Road, Feb. 27 (Contractor: Schatz Underground)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The northbound and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through early March 2023. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

I-35 – Pothole patching, both directions near Lathrop, from mile marker 33 to mile marker 48, Feb. 27 – March 3

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work eastbound from the Worth County line to U.S. Route 69, Feb. 27 – March 3

Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Trail Creek Bridge, March 1-5

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Panther Creek and Branch bridges, March 3-10

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project was part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting and awarded to L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc. The contractor plans to begin work in April 2023.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 135th Street to 120th Street, March 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route 46 – Shoulder work eastbound from the Nodaway County line to the Harrison County line, Feb. 27 – March 3

Route W – Pothole patching, March 1-3

Route F – Pothole patching, March 1-3

