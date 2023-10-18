Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce to host “Hornet Pride Night” scholarship fundraiser

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host a “Hornet Pride Night” on October 20 to raise funds for its scholarship program. The event, emphasizing community support for youth and their future endeavors, will take place in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center parking lot from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees at the tailgate can expect an array of activities including food, giveaways, face painting, a touch-a-truck event, raffles, an assortment of retail items, and music.

While the event is free of charge, free-will donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the evening will funnel directly into the Chamber Scholarship Fund. This fund is a cornerstone of the Chamber’s support for local youth, providing financial assistance as they pursue various post-secondary pathways. These avenues may range from university degrees and trade school programs to apprenticeships, specialized skill training, or immediate entry into the general workforce.

The Hornet Pride Night serves as a precursor to two significant school events: Senior Night and Pink Out Night, both of which will occur at Litton Stadium on October 20.