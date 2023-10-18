SPX Cooling Tech to open facility in Springfield, creating more than 60 jobs

SPX Cooling Tech, a full-service cooling tower, and air-cooled heat exchanger manufacturer, announced today that it plans to open a manufacturing facility in Springfield, creating more than 60 new jobs as part of a capital plan focused on the incremental capacity of SPX Cooling Tech products manufactured in the U.S.

“Missouri continues to stand out as an ideal business location for leading manufacturers like SPX Cooling Tech,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s low costs, strategic location, and skilled workforce provide what employers need to invest and create jobs. We’re proud to see this company growing in Missouri and look forward to its success in the Springfield area.”

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, SPX Cooling Tech is often most recognized by its three main brands, Marley®, Recold®, and SGS Refrigeration, which represent the best-of-breed in cooling towers, air-cooled heat exchangers, aftermarket parts, and service.

“For over a century, Marley has been the preeminent manufacturer of cooling solutions for industries that have formed the foundation of our communities,” said Sean McClenaghan, President of Global Cooling for SPX Cooling Tech. “To prepare for the next generation of growth, we’re pleased to announce that SPX Cooling Tech, with the assistance of the Department of Economic Development, is opening this new manufacturing facility in Springfield. The site will support the increased investment in data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and battery and EV infrastructure throughout North America. It will also expand our manufacturing capacity while allowing current operations to further optimize our legacy products.”

For this expansion, SPX Cooling Tech will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

SPX Cooling Tech is a leading global manufacturer of cooling towers, evaporative fluid coolers, evaporative condensers, industrial evaporators, and air-cooled heat exchangers. Since 1922, its cooling systems and components, coupled with technical services, have supported applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and industrial process cooling. SPX Cooling Tech and its product brands are part of SPX Technologies, Inc.

