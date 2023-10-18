Obituary & Services: Bruce Wayne Meek

Bruce Wayne Meek, 76, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 22, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Randall and Willa Lee (Buck) Meek.

On January 24, 1965, he married Pamela Roberts (now Johnson), and this union brought three sons into the world: Steven, Matthew, and Travis. On July 6, 1994, Bruce married Sandra Sims Frazier, marking the day they became the “Brady Bunch,” with the addition of Sandra’s children, Rich, Jeremy, and Heather.

Bruce attended Brimson Elementary School and graduated from Trenton High School in 1965. He dedicated 14 years to the Missouri Department of Conservation, beginning in fisheries and concluding his tenure as a Conservation Agent. He later pursued entrepreneurship with his fish hatchery, alongside building homes, engaging in various carpentry projects, and farming.

In 1989, Bruce embarked on a career with the Missouri Department of Corrections, initially as a corrections officer, eventually transitioning to a woodworking teacher. He retired in 2009. Retirement years found him remodeling his home, cherishing moments with his grandchildren, and scouting the best deals at Beechy’s or garage sales.

Bruce’s faith journey began under the guidance of his Grandma Eula. A steadfast attendee of Melbourne Baptist Church for 30 years, he cherished his family, relished in humor, and enjoyed hobbies such as arrowhead hunting, fishing, and canoeing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Meek, of the home; children, Steven (Tammy) Meek of Brimson, Missouri, Matthew (Connie) Meek of Weatherford, Texas, Travis (Jennifer McCloud) Meek of Trenton, Missouri, Rich Frazier of Jamesport, Missouri, Linda Frazier, daughter-in-law, of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jeremy Frazier of Jamesport, Missouri, and Heather (Josh) Turner of Jamesport, Missouri; grandchildren, Connor (Addison) Frazier of Gilman City, Missouri, Kyle (Jennifer) Meek of Trenton, Missouri, Kory (Sydney Fitzpatrick) Meek of Cameron, Missouri, Jaxson (Madison Goble) Frazier of Cameron, Missouri, Carson Meek of Lawrence, Kansas, Mollie Meek of Denton, Texas, Lucy Turner of Jamesport, Missouri, Lily Turner of Jamesport, Missouri, and Willa Ann Meek of Tampa, Florida; great-grandchildren, Keelynn, Kamden, Jase, and Winnie Mae; brother, Brad Meek of Trenton, Missouri; and step-sisters, Tammy Leeper, Wanda Urton, and Brenda Lober.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at Roberson Funeral Home in Jamesport, Missouri. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Springer Cemetery in Gilman City, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Springer Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, Missouri 64648.