Missouri agencies face deadline of October 21 for storm damage reimbursement requests

Local, state, and nonprofit agencies and organizations in Missouri seeking reimbursement for expenses due to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from July 29 to Aug. 14, 2023, have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21, 2023, to submit their requests to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Public Assistance federal funding is available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in the counties of Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

Eligible applicants are reimbursed for disaster-related costs for emergency response, debris removal, and permanent work, such as repairs or replacements of schools, roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. The federal cost-share for all categories of Public Assistance is 75 percent.

To download the RPA form, go online to Public Assistance Program | SEMA (mo.gov) and click on DR-4741 at the bottom of the page, or contact the SEMA district coordinator. The form is one page long and should take about 10 minutes to fill out. All information on the form must be completed.

Submission of the reimbursement request notifies the State of Missouri and FEMA that the applicant has sustained damage caused by the severe storms and their aftermath.

Infrastructure repair reimbursement is not for individuals or families.

For more information on Missouri DR-4741, visit the disaster webpage or the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency website.